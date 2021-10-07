The White House on Thursday hailed a bipartisan agreement for a short-term debt ceiling increase as “a positive step forward,” signaling an about-face from the administration’s earlier, lukewarm stance.

Despite the change in attitude, President Biden would not say if he’d sign the deal.

“We got to see if the deal is done. I’m not sure of that yet,” he told reporters after arriving in suburban Chicago to discuss his vaccine mandates for businesses.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the deal “gives us some breathing room for the catastrophic default we were approaching.”

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave a chillier response when asked about the deal, which was proposed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, and raises the debt limit for two months to avoid an economic crisis.

“We don’t need to kick the can,” she said. “We don’t need to go through a cumbersome process that every day brings additional risks.”

When pressed about whether a temporary debt ceiling hike amounted to kicking the can down the road, Ms. Jean-Pierre pivoted to blaming Mr. McConnell for a close shave with the U.S. potentially defaulting on its bills.

“We are going to keep doing what we’re doing, which is making it really clear what’s at stake and telling Mitch McConnell and Republicans to get out of the way,” she said. “Stop using this as a political football. Stop putting our economic health in a potential crisis.”

Earlier Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, said he had reached an agreement with Mr. McConnell to avoid a potential U.S. default.

Under the agreement, lawmakers would increase the debt ceiling by $480 billion, which would extend it through Dec. 3. A vote on the plan could come as early as Thursday afternoon.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.