President Biden on Friday nominated Joseph Donnelly, a former one-term U.S. senator from Indiana, to be the new U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican.

Mr. Donnelly, currently a partner at powerhouse law firm Akin Gump in Washington, D.C., would replace Callista Gingrich — wife of former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich — who was confirmed in October 2017 and served throughout President Trump’s term.

Mr. Donnelly, the White House said, “served as a United States Senator from Indiana from 2013 to 2019 and was a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2013, representing Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.” He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a J.D. from that university’s law school.

Citing Mr. Donnelly’s work to “further Democrats’ efforts to expand economic opportunity,” House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, said in a statement, “I can think of no one better suited to represent our country to Pope Francis and maintain a dialogue with him about the need to address global poverty, food insecurity, violence, and other challenges.”

If confirmed, Mr. Donnelly would be America’s twelfth envoy to the Vatican since President Ronald Reagan formally established diplomatic relations with the Holy See in 1984.

