Former President Donald Trump said Friday supporters will use an upcoming rally in Michigan to demand a “forensic audit” of the state’s 2020 presidential vote, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

The rally, scheduled for Oct. 12 at the State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, is being organized by Election Integrity Fund and Force, a non-profit focused on curbing “attempts to subvert the integrity of our elections.”

“Big Michigan Rally coming up on Oct. 12th, on the Capitol steps in Lansing, where Patriots will demand a Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “The Voter Fraud is beyond what anyone can believe.”

Despite claims, there has been no proof of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election. More than 60 court cases of alleged fraud have been dismissed across the country, including some by Trump-appointed judges.

In attendance will be several Trump-endorsed candidates for local and national races, including Matt DePerno, whom Mr. Trump is backing in the Michigan state attorney general race next year.

Mr. DePerno waged an unsuccessful legal battle in Antrim County, Michigan claiming election fraud in response to an election-night tabulating error that election officials say was quickly corrected. Mr. Biden carried Michigan, a state Mr. Trump won in 2016, by 2.8 percentage points, according to the final official tallies.

Also in attendance at the rally will be Trump-endorsed Rep. Steve Carra, a member of the Michigan House of Representatives, and Kristina Karamo, who is running to be Michigan secretary of state — the official who oversees state elections.

The Michigan State Capitol’s website put the “anticipated attendance” at Tuesday’s rally at 100, but Mr. Trump is apparently banking on more supporters showing up.

“Anyone who cares about our Great Country should attend because unless we look to the past and fix what happened, we won’t have a future or a Country,” Mr. Trump said.

