Suspicious behavior aboard an American Airlines flight prompted an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport Saturday.

American Eagle Flight 4817, operated by Republic Airways, from Indianapolis to New York landed safely just after 3 p.m, several outlets have reported.

The flight’s 76 passengers and four crew members were evacuated on the runway shortly after landing.

One passenger has been taken into custody and is “currently being interviewed by police,” according to WABC in New York

There were no reported injuries aboard the flight.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.