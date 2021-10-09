Suspicious behavior aboard an American Airlines flight prompted an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport Saturday.

American Eagle Flight 4817, operated by Republic Airways, from Indianapolis to New York landed safely, halting on the taxiway short of its intended gate around 3 p.m.

A passenger was taken into custody on the tarmac shortly after the plane touched down.

Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing.

The flight’s 76 passengers and six crew members were evacuated on the runway shortly after landing.

Video posted on social media showed a man spread-eagled face down on the runway asphalt as a pair of emergency personnel knelt beside him. The man did not appear to resist.

“Upon exiting the active runway, the aircraft stopped on a taxiway and conducted a precautionary emergency evacuation,” Republic Airways said in a statement. “Law enforcement and first responders met the aircraft and the passenger involved in the incident has been taken into custody.”

There were no reported injuries aboard the flight.

