Republicans have emerged as the preferred party for two vital aspects of life in the U.S. as Americans associate the GOP with safety and success, according to a recent poll.

“The GOP is now viewed as the better party for security and prosperity,” says a Gallup poll published Wednesday.

“Americans by significant margins now view the Republican Party as better than the Democratic Party at protecting the nation from international threats (54% to 39%, respectively) and at ensuring the nation remains prosperous (50% to 41%). The 15-percentage-point GOP advantage on security matters is its largest since 2015, while its 9-point edge on prosperity is its largest since 2014,” wrote Gallup analyst Jeffrey M. Jones.

“Last year, the GOP had a narrow advantage on international matters while the parties were essentially tied on economic matters. More of this change has come from declines in Americans perceiving the Democratic Party as better on these issues than from increases for the Republican Party,” he said.

There’s another finding of note.

“By 41% to 38%, U.S. adults say the Republican Party rather than the Democratic Party can better handle whichever problem they name (in an open-ended question format) as the most important facing the country,” Mr. Jones noted.

The findings also emphasize an important dynamic at work. Independents are the primary driving force behind the GOP gains.

“Since last year, there have been double-digit declines in the percentages of independents who say the Democratic Party is better at handling the most important problem (from 42% to 31%), at keeping the nation secure (from 43% to 31%) and at keeping the nation prosperous (from 47% to 35%),” Mr. Jones said.

The Republican Party, on the other hand, has enjoyed an 8-percentage-point increase among independents in keeping the country prosperous (from 43% to 51%), and a 5-percentage-point increase for keeping the nation secure (from 48% to 53%).

The Gallup poll of 1,005 U.S. adults was conducted Sept. 1-17.

