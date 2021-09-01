President Biden will travel to Louisiana on Friday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ida and meet with local leaders affected by the storm, the White House said Wednesday.

The announcement comes just days after the hurricane pummelled Louisiana, causing billions of dollars in damage. More than a million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi are still without power.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the trip is being coordinated with local officials to ensure it won’t hamper rescue efforts.

“We are not going to go to any part of the state or visit any community where we would take away from relief and restoration efforts,” she said, emphasizing the president “would absolutely not go” if the trip diverted resources from the rescue effort.

The Biden administration has deployed more than 3,600 employees from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the southern states to help with recovery.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.