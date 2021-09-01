Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday dismissed Western concerns over his country’s joint military exercises with Russia later this month, but the region remains tense amid signs of a growing security alliance between Moscow and an isolated and increasingly Kremlin-aligned Minsk.

While the Biden administration and Western allies have condemned Mr. Lukashenko’s crackdown on pro-democracy opposition forces in Belarus since a disputed national election a year ago, the White House has largely been quiet on the growing coziness between Mr. Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The joint Sept. 10-16 military drills, which are dubbed the “Zapad” exercises and occur every four years, are a source of unease among U.S. diplomats and intelligence officials, as well as regional NATO allies such as Lithuania and Poland, the latter of which shares borders with Belarus and Ukraine.

It was not immediately clear whether President Biden discussed the drills with Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the visit between the two men at the White House on Wednesday.

The Biden administration has sought to emphasize its support for Ukrainian sovereignty in the face of ongoing aggression from Russia since Moscow’s forceful annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Ahead of Mr. Zelenskyy’s Washington visit this week, the administration vowed to provide as much as $60 million in new U.S. military aid to Ukraine to help counter a “major increase in Russian military activity along its border” that has been occurring during recent months.

Some regional analysts say more attention should be paid to the sharp shift in Belarus under longtime authoritarian President Lukashenko, who has ruled the onetime Soviet republic since the mid-1990s. Long accustomed to playing off the Kremlin and the West to preserve his country’s fragile status, Mr. Lukashenko appears to be leaning far more toward Mr. Putin these days as his relations with his European neighbors deteriorate.

An analysis published recently by Atlantic Council Fellow Brian Whitmore noted heightened regional concern over the prospect that Mr. Putin may seek to use Zapad-2021 as cover to engage in some form of new military pressure campaign against Ukraine.

Mr. Lukashenko sought to scuttle such concerns on Wednesday, telling Russia’s Tass News Agency that Zapad-2021, which is slated to occur from Sept. 10 through 16, will be purely defensive in nature and that the West’s concerns over the drills are unfounded.

“We are not going to attack anyone,” Mr. Lukashenko said. “It’s not necessary.”

But the Belarusian president simultaneously sparked unease with a separate interview published by his own country’s Belta state news agency on Wednesday, in which he claimed Russia will soon deliver a large amount of military hardware to Belarus.

“Russia in the near future…will supply us — I won’t say how much money or what — with dozens of planes, dozens of helicopters, the most important air defense weapons,” Mr. Lukashenko said, according to Reuters.

He went on to say that “maybe even S-400s” will be included in the delivery, a reference to the controversial surface-to-air missile defense system. Russia has drawn the ire of Washington and NATO for providing the system to others in recent years.

In a vexing twist, Moscow has sold S-400s to Turkey, prompting the U.S. to level sanctions against Ankara, despite Turkey’s status as a member of NATO.

While it remains to be seen what the Russians will ultimately be providing to Belarus over the coming weeks, Mr. Lukashenko’s comments on Wednesday were viewed by many regional analysts as a sign of Moscow’s expanding support for the Belarusian president.

The support, which follows Mr. Lukashenko’s authoritarian crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations in Minsk and other Belarusian cities, has triggered unease among Belarus’ neighbors, most notably Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine.

“Exercises have sometimes become a source of military aggression,” Poland’s Deputy Defense Minister Marcin Ociepa told Polish radio on Wednesday.

“We have to be prepared for all scenarios. But today the most probable scenarios are provocations on the border, since Russian troops will be located very close to Poland’s borders,” Mr. Ociepa said, according to a report by Ukraine’s Ukrinform state news agency.

The report separately cited top Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander Gen. Ruslan Khomchak, who expressed concern that Zapad-2021 poses a potential threat to Ukraine.

U.S. diplomats, meanwhile, have been warning for months about the prospect of Russian military expansion into Belarus.

U.S. Ambassador to Belarus Julie D. Fisher, a career Foreign Service officer, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in June that it is “important to acknowledge that Russian troops [are] in Belarus. That’s not new. They have been in Belarus for a long time. The question is how many more?”

Ambassador Fisher, who was confirmed to her post prior to Mr. Biden’s arrival in the White House, said U.S. officials will be watching Zapad-2021 “very closely to see how this exercise will unfold, what kinds of troops and equipment move into Belarus, and how much of that leaves.”

Analysts have also speculated on whether the Russian military is seeking to expand the number of bases it currently has in Belarus.

The recent Atlantic Council analysis by Mr. Whitmore cited regional reports claiming that Russia and Belarus have announced plans to establish three permanent joint military training centers in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod and Kaliningrad regions and in Belarus’s western Grodno region, which borders Poland and Lithuania.

“Significantly,” Mr. Whitmore wrote, “Lukashenko now appears ready to drop his long-standing objection to a new Russian airbase on Belarusian territory.”

