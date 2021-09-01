A 24-year-old Illinois woman was arrested and charged with suspicion of falsifying a vaccine document in a bid to avoid quarantine rules in Hawaii as detecting COVID-19 fraud becomes a new focus for law enforcement.

A clue? Chloe Mrozak allegedly wrote “Maderna” instead of “Moderna” in identifying the vaccine maker on her card.

“That’s one indication, as well as other things, that in the card they thought it was suspicious and as part of being suspicious they did an excellent job of notifying us,” special agent William Lau of the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General told KHON2 news in Honolulu.

The investigation began after an airport screener failed to confirm Ms. Mrozak’s hotel reservation and investigators couldn’t find a booking at the hotel she listed in her “Safe Travels Program” forms.

Officials also couldn’t find a record of her immunization in Delaware, the state she listed as her vaccination location.

Ms. Mrozak was intercepted at the airport as she tried to depart on Aug. 28 and was held on $2,000 bail.

Persons who receive a COVID-19 vaccination receive a now-familiar card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that lists their first and, depending on the type of vaccine, second dose. The cards list the type of vaccine a person received and the date and location of administration.

Many people carry them around in their wallets. They are important for travel, as New York City and other places are demanding proof of vaccination through the cards or special apps before letting people into restaurants, gyms or performance venues.

The shift toward stringent rules means vaccine holdouts may seek ways around the rules, including fraud. Only 52% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A 31-year-old New Jersey woman was charged Tuesday with selling more than 250 forged vaccination cards on Instagram under the handle @AntiVaxMomma.

Prosecutors also charged a woman employed at a medical clinic in Patchogue, New York, and accused her of fraudulently entering at least 10 people into New York’s vaccination database.

