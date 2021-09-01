A California school district announced Wednesday that it has placed on leave and plans to fire an Antifa-friendly teacher who boasted about turning his students into revolutionaries in a Project Veritas undercover sting.

In a statement, Natomas Unified School District superintendent Chris Evans said that Gabriel Gipe, an AP government teacher at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, was put on paid leave after a two-day investigation found violations of the school’s policies on political activity.

“As of today, this teacher was placed on paid leave because of his actions and choices in the classroom,” said Mr. Evans. “Natomas Unified will be taking the legally required next steps to place the teacher on unpaid leave and fire the teacher.”

Mr. Evans said the teacher’s educational approach was “disturbing and undermines the public trust.”

Mr. Gipe was shown in the hidden-camera footage released Tuesday saying that he gives extra credit to students who attend protests and other events promoted by groups such as the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

“I have 180 days to turn them [students] into revolutionaries,” he told the undercover Project Veritas reporter.

Mr. Gipe, whose classroom included a poster of Chinese communist dictator Mao Zedong and a black Antifa flag, suggested that he was involved in Antifa, saying that when there are “right-wing rallies and stuff, then we’ll create an opposition to that.”

The signs and posters were removed Wednesday from the classroom, according to the district.

“This morning, the walls of the classroom were cleared of all posters and signage,” said Mr. Evans. “Not all of the material was inappropriate. However, the district believes the physical learning environment can best be rebuilt from a total fresh start.”

He said the district’s investigation found Mr. Gipe used his own money to buy rubber stamps with images of Josef Stalin, Fidel Castro, Kim Jong-un and others that he used to “mark student work as complete.”

“Some students have shared that the teacher has stated he believes students will move to the left as a result of his class,” said Mr. Evans. “That is unacceptable. Students are the ones caught in the middle of this. To those who have felt uncomfortable at any time in the past 3 years, we apologize.”

Project Veritas president James O’Keefe, who said the group received a tip from someone inside the school about the teacher, confirmed Wednesday that Mr. Gipe’s name is no longer posted outside the classroom.

“A lot of people say nothing ever happens to these people,” said Mr. O’Keefe. “Well, something just did happen, in the state of California no less, where it’s very difficult for a teacher to be fired, and effectively that’s what this unified school district is announcing they’re going to do.”

The Washington Times has reached out to Mr. Gipe for comment.

Project Veritas also livestreamed Wednesday night’s school board meeting, which included public comment from parents and others concerned about left-wing content in the schools.

