The nation’s top general said Wednesday that there are “lessons to be learned” from a chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, all while he and other top Pentagon leaders face growing questions over whether the Biden administration has tried to hide the true extent of the weapons haul lost to the Taliban.

In his first remarks since the last U.S. troops exited Afghanistan, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters that America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan and last month’s rushed exit — which left more than 100 U.S. citizens stranded in the country — will be studied for years to come. His sobering take on the conflict came on the same day that the Islamist Taliban held a major victory parade in the Afghan city of Kandahar and flaunted the cutting-edge U.S. vehicles, weapons, and other military equipment it captured after quickly defeating Afghan government forces en route to retaking control of the country.

Exactly how so much equipment so easily fell into Taliban hands is just one of the key questions before Gen. Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, both of whom have fended off loud calls to resign amid the Afghan withdrawal debacle.

But they will eventually have to address whether the military could and should have done more to prevent U.S. arms from falling into Taliban hands. And new evidence that’s emerged in recent days suggests that the Biden administration may have tried to shape the release of key information about the size of the arsenal abandoned in Afghanistan.

Officials with the Government Accountability Office confirmed Wednesday that they took down roughly 400 studies posted online relating to Afghanistan, including a 2017 document that provided a comprehensive list of American military gear given to Afghan security forces from the start of the war in 2001. GAO officials said the removal came at the direct request of the State Department, which did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Times.

The reports were removed, officials said, out of fear that they could identify Afghans who had supported the U.S. war effort and could be targeted for retribution by the Taliban.

“Given ongoing events in Afghanistan, the State Department requested we temporarily remove and review reports on Afghanistan to protect recipients of U.S. assistance that may be identified through our reports and thus subject to retribution,” the GAO said in a statement to The Times. “We did so out of an abundance of caution” about Aug. 16, a day after the U.S.-backed government in Kabul fell to the Taliban.

GAO officials said that of those 400 reports initially removed, about 300 have been reviewed and are back online. But the 2017 study detailing all of the equipment given to Afghan forces remains under review, as do about 75 other documents related to Afghanistan, according to the GAO.

Weapons haul

Over the past 20 years, the U.S. provided a cumulative total of more than $82 billion in arms and training to the forces of the U.S.-backed Kabul government, which quickly folded in the face of a major Taliban military offensive last month. While the GAO has not yet reposted the 2017 report, it can still be found using Google’s Wayback Machine and other tools.

According to that study, the U.S. from 2003 to 2016 directly provided or funded the purchase of a massive amount of equipment for Afghan forces, including: 162,643 pieces of communications gear; 75,898 vehicles; 599,690 weapons; 29,681 pieces of explosive ordnance disposal equipment; 16,191 pieces of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or ISR, equipment; and 208 aircraft.

No one believes all of that equipment is now in Taliban hands. Much of the military materiel was reclaimed earlier in the struggle, and many large pieces of equipment still in Afghanistan, such as aircraft given to Afghan forces, were rendered inoperable by American troops before they left the country, Pentagon officials said this week. In addition, a massive amount of military equipment was moved out of the country during the U.S. withdrawal effort over the spring and summer.

But Taliban fighters in recent days have been seen flying U.S. helicopters and driving armored vehicles. The insurgent group also appears to have captured a cache of guns, night-vision goggles, surveillance equipment, camouflage uniforms, and a host of other military gear.

On Wednesday, the group held a victory parade, showing off much of that very same equipment.

As images have spread online of Taliban fighters proudly displaying their American-made guns and uniforms, watchdog groups have accused the Biden administration of trying to hide just how well-armed the Taliban has become.

“The war in Afghanistan has always been a black box, but now we’ve reached an entirely new level,” Adam Andrzejewski, CEO of the watchdog group Open the Books, said in a statement Wednesday.

The Taliban’s newfound military prowess and the widely-criticized final withdrawal also have fueled calls for Gen. Milley and Mr. Austin to step down.

“The loss of billions of dollars in advanced military equipment and supplies falling into the hands of our enemies is catastrophic,” more than 90 retired military officers wrote in a letter earlier this week, calling for both officials’ resignations.

“The damage to the reputation of the United States is indescribable,” they wrote. “We are now seen, and will be seen for many years, as an unreliable partner in any multinational agreement or operation. Trust in the United States is irreparably damaged.”

At the Pentagon Wednesday, Gen. Milley didn’t offer specifics on what he would have done differently in Afghanistan with the benefit of hindsight — though lawmakers have pressed for answers on the lost equipment issue and surely will grill the general when he eventually appears before Congress.

“We’re going to learn from this experience as a military. How we got to this moment in Afghanistan will be analyzed and studied for years to come. And we in the military will approach this with humility, transparency and candor,” he said during a Pentagon press conference, his first public comments since the U.S. mission in Afghanistan officially ended on Monday.

“There are many tactical, operational and strategic lessons to be learned,” he said.

Mr. Austin also seemed to concede some parts of the mission could’ve been handled differently.

“There hasn’t been a single operation that I’ve ever been involved in where we didn’t discover something we could have done better or more efficiently or more effectively,” he told reporters. “No operation is ever perfect.”

