Mary Trump railed against her uncle, former President Donald Trump, for participating in a pay-per-view boxing match on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Interviewed on CNN Thursday night, Ms. Trump was asked by host Anderson Cooper about her uncle being scheduled to provide live commentary during Saturday night’s heavyweight fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

“Does it surprise you even by his low standard?” Mr. Cooper asked. “If another former president decided to spend 9/11 commenting on a boxing match on pay-per-view, people would … their heads would explode.”

“That’s been the problem all along,” she responded. “For reasons that are very difficult to understand. There is a completely different standard that Donald’s held to. In fact, he’s held to no standard.”

Ms. Trump, the loudest critic of the former president within the Trump family, then struggled with finding the right words to describe her uncle’s participation in the pay-per-view boxing match on 9/11.

“It’s disgraceful,” said Ms. Trump, 56, the daughter of the former president’s older brother, Fred. “And if there is no blowback on the right for this — disgraceful isn’t a strong enough word to describe what you just mentioned — then that tells us everything we need to know about the current state of the Republican Party, and it tells us that the Democrats really need to start wrapping their heads around the fact that this is not a party that can be worked with, this is not a party that should be conceded to.”

Ms. Trump appeared on CNN a day after the promoters of the fight announced the former president and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., will be providing live commentary. The event can be viewed online for $49.99.

The fight is set to be held in Hollywood, Florida. It is not clear if Mr. Trump plans to participate in any of the ceremonies being held earlier Saturday in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania, where four planes hijacked by al Qaeda terrorists crashed two decades earlier, killing nearly 3,000 people in the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history.

President Biden and some of his other predecessors plan to attend the ceremonies.

