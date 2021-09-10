Organizers of the “Justice for J6” rally near the U.S. Capitol set for Sept. 18 say they also are planning to host additional rallies near 13 state capitol buildings on the same day.

Event host Matt Braynard, executive director of Look Ahead America, said Friday that the protests demanding “justice” for the hundreds of people accused of breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6 will be peaceful.

“The purpose of these peaceful protests is for patriotic Americans to educate their state legislators on the power they have to give instructions to their state’s federal legislators,” Mr. Braynard said.

The organization, he said, has drafted a resolution for state legislatures “to oppose the tyrannical and inhumane treatment of the Jan. 6 political prisoners who have been targeted by the Department of Justice and the FBI.”

Nearly 600 people have been arrested and charged in connection with the riot, many of whom have been released while they await trial. Others, however, are still detained, and some have complained of harsh treatment by staff, including allegations of abuse and excessive solitary confinement.

The Justice Department has denied accusations of harsh treatment.

The additional protests are planned for: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington stat and Wyoming.

Mr. Braynard said he expects even more states to hold rallies.

He served as director of data and strategy for former President Trump’s 2016 campaign and started a project to “investigate illegal ballots cast in 2020,” according to the Look Ahead America website. The organization says its mission is to help “millions of rural and blue-collar patriotic Americans who are disaffected and disenfranchised from the nation’s corridors of power” by educating and registering them to vote.

