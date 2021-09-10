Wholesale prices soared 8.3% in August from a year ago, the biggest annual gain since the Labor Department began tracking the annual inflation data in 2010 and another potential sign of trouble for President Biden’s big-spending agenda.

The Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index — which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers — rose 0.7% last month from July after increasing 1% in both June and July.

Wholesale food prices rose 2.9% in August and have climbed 12.7% in the past year. The price of beef has risen 59.2%.

Energy prices have risen 32.3% in the past year.

Republicans in Congress have been pointing to soaring inflation this year as an argument against Mr. Biden’s push for two big-spending packages totaling more than $4.5 trillion.

The government will issue its monthly report on consumer prices on Tuesday. In July, consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 5.4%.

“Consumer prices are increasing at record levels – yet Democrats are trying to push through another $3.5 Trillion in spending,” tweeted Rep. Michelle Steel, California Republican. “American families will continue to pay the price as long as Democrats’ reckless tax and spending spree continues.”

The report on wholesale prices came as a new White House council on economic conditions was holding its first meeting Friday, with participants to highlight at least 18 actions taken to help consumers and potentially lower prices.

The council, an outgrowth of a July executive order by Mr. Biden, is aimed at refocusing the U.S. economy around the interests of consumers, workers and entrepreneurs. Details about the meeting were provided by two administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the gathering.

• This article is based in part on wire-service reports.

