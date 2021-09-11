Pam Keith, a former Democratic candidate for Congress, reflected on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by saying the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has replaced it as the worst day in recent U.S. history.

“On 1/6/2021,” Ms. Keith posted Saturday on the social media service Twitter, “9/11/2001 ceased being the worst thing that happened to America in my lifetime.”

Ms. Keith, 51, added that it felt “really weird and painful to process and say that” before concluding: “But it’s the truth. And quite frankly… it’s not even close.”

Close to 3,000 people died on Sept. 11, and the attacks were quickly followed by U.S. forces invading Afghanistan and remaining there for nearly two decades.

Supporters of former President Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. One of them was shot and killed by police, and approximately 140 officers were injured in the riot. Several died by suicide in the days afterward.

Ms. Keith, who unsuccessfully ran as a Democrat in the 2020 race to represent Florida’s 18th Congressional District, accordingly faced criticism from other Twitter users for describing Jan. 6 as worse than Sept. 11.

“Tell that to the families of the 2,996 people who died on 9/11,” author Jennifer Greenberg replied from her verified Twitter account. “Actually, scratch that. They deserve peace and comfort today. Leave them alone.”

Elisha Krauss, a host for the Washington Examiner Newsmaker series, responded to the tweet from Ms. Keith by replying: “Not. Even. Comparable.”

“Congratulations: You just proved you’re an idiot,” radio host Adam Clanton said in a tweet to Ms. Keith.

“Get help, Pam,” TV personality Chet Cannon said in a tweet of his own.

Ms. Keith is a U.S. Navy veteran and the executive director of Fight 4 Florida’s Future, a Democratic voter engagement group. She offered no immediate public reaction on Twitter to the criticism her tweet sparked.

The riot at the Capitol building disrupted a joint session of Congress held to certify the Electoral College votes affirming President Biden’s victory over former President Trump in the November 2020 election.

Hundreds of Americans have been federally charged with crimes related to the Capitol riot. Their supporters are planning on protesting their prosecution next Saturday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.