Former Acting and Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell predicted Sunday that Afghanistan is likely to devolve into a new haven of global jihadist terrorism, now that the Taliban have firmly retaken control in the wake of the U.S. and NATO withdrawal.“The Taliban winning the war in Afghanistan and then the way our exit happened has absolutely inspired jihadists all over the world,” said Mr. Morell , a career intelligence analyst who rose to the highest ranks of the CIA during the Obama years in Washington.His comments coincided with growing unease in U.S. national security circles over the extent to which the Taliban — itself a hardline Islamist militant group — is working with jihadist terrorists, despite promises by Taliban leaders to deny safe haven to groups such as al Qaeda and the Islamic State, or ISIS-K, as the latter’s Afghanistan branch is known.“The Taliban is saying: ‘We just didn’t defeat the United States. We defeated NATO . We defeated the world’s greatest military power ever.’ So there’s a celebration going on,” Mr. Morell said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”