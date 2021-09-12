President Biden’s two top domestic priorities — a $3.5 trillion, party-line social spending bill and a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill — appear to be unraveling amid disunity among Democrats.



Sen. Joe Manchin III, a top swing vote for the White House’s agenda, reiterated his opposition to the bigger package on Sunday. The West Virginia Democrat, in particular, argued it would be improper for Congress to consider spending such a sum given the state of the economy.



“We have done an awful lot and there are still an awful lot of people that need help, but there are 11 million jobs that aren’t filled right now,” Mr. Manchin said. “A million people are still unemployed, something is not matching up.



Democrats are pitching the spending package as “human infrastructure” to voters. They suggest the package complements the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill the Senate passed the last month, which focuses on roads, bridges and airport projects.



The bigger bill amounts to a wish list of liberal priorities such as proposals for climate change, amnesty for illegal immigrants, tuition-free community college and expanded health care.



Mr. Manchin stressed that Democratic leaders would not have his vote on the $3.5 trillion legislation if it remained its current size and scope. Instead, Mr. Manchin urged his colleagues to trim the top-line figure, means-test its social welfare proposals and ensure it’s paid for by gutting the Trump tax cuts.



“I thought the 2017 [Trump] tax law was very unfair, it was weighted to the wealthy,” he said. “If we have a competitive tax code, [moving] from a non-competitive one that doesn’t help the working person like the one done in 2017, that’s in the [$1-1.5 trillion] range.”



Democrats plan to pass the $3.5 trillion package via budget reconciliation given that it’s opposed universally by Republicans. Reconciliation allows some spending measures to avoid the Senate‘s 60-vote filibuster threshold and pass with a simple majority of 51 votes — or 50 votes plus the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.



Without Mr. Manchin, the legislation has no hopes of passing the evenly split Senate.



Far-left Democrats, however, say a reconciliation package smaller than the $3.5 trillion already outline is “absolutely unacceptable.”



“I don’t think it’s acceptable to the president, the American people, or the overwhelming majority of the people in the Democratic caucus,” said Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernard Sanders, a self-described socialist from Vermont.



As leverage against Mr. Manchin, progressives within both the House and Senate are threatening to withhold their support from the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. Mr. Manchin, who helped craft the deal, repeatedly has called for a stand-alone vote.



Democratic leaders, most prominently House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, have balked, arguing that the bipartisan legislation is inextricably linked to the reconciliation package.



“From day one, the president of the United States, the speaker of the House, Majority Leader [Charles E.] Schumer have made it clear we’re going down a two-track approach,” said Mr. Sanders. “Both bills are going together.”



Progressives say that Mr. Manchin’s call to lower the price tag of the reconciliation bill does not recognize the fact that they have already compromised. Most on the far-left initially wanted a $6 trillion reconciliation that included single-payer healthcare and extensive public housing.



“A major compromise has already been made and there is a real danger, a real danger that this bill will lose, that the infrastructure bill will lose in the House because you’ve got many people there, and I support them, who are saying … we had a joint agreement,” said Mr. Sanders. “We’re going to go forward together.”



The standoff between Mr. Manchin and the far left comes as the Senate readies to return to Washington this week. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, has set a hard deadline of Sept. 15 for the reconciliation package to be finished.



Complicating matters is that Mrs. Pelosi has agreed to hold a vote on the infrastructure deal in the House on Sept. 27. Progressives have pledged to vote against the bipartisan bill if the Senate has not passed the reconciliation package by then.



“There’s no way we can get this done by the 27th,” said Mr. Manchin. “There are still so many differences that we have here and we’re so much apart from where we are.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.