A ritzy, red-carpet event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is filled with rich people — and at least one purported critic.

Monday evening’s Met Gala provided Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a chance for fashionable politicking on the long, white, suffragette-inspired Brother Vellies dress.

“Tax the rich” was written in red letters on the dress’s rear side.

Rep. @AOC on the #MetGala red carpet in a dress that reads Tax the Rich. pic.twitter.com/nq87zCdm8z — The Recount (@therecount) September 13, 2021

“We really started having a conversation about what it means to be working class women of color at the Met,” she said alongside Aurora James, the dress’s designer, according to videos posted by the Recount.

“We can’t just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions. While the Met is known for its spectacle, we should have a conversation about that,” she told the interviewer.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez sells merchandise with the “tax the rich” slogan.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.