The fence around the U.S. Capitol is going back up as part of security preparations for a rally on Saturday that has been billed by organizers as a demand for “justice” for the hundreds still facing charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the building.

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters on Monday that it “will go up a day or two before and if everything goes well it will come down very soon after,” according to The Hill.

The comments reportedly came after Mr. Manger, the sergeant-at-arms of the House of Representatives and the sergeant-at-arms of the Senate discussed intelligence about the upcoming rally with congressional leaders.

Nearly 600 people so far have been arrested and charged in connection with the riot, many of whom have been released while they await trial. Others, however, are still detained and some have complained of harsh treatment by staff, including allegations of abuse and excessive solitary confinement.

Rally organizer Matt Braynard, who served as data director for former President Trump’s 2016 campaign, says the weekend rally is “to raise awareness of this tragedy of this grave violation of civil rights of hundreds of our fellow Americans.”

