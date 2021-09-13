House Democrats on Monday proposed one of the largest tax increases in U.S. history to pay for President Biden’s $3.5 trillion expansion of the federal safety net.

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee released an 881-page bill outlining a series of tax hikes and one-time revenue generators they say will ensure Mr. Biden’s big-spending domestic agenda is fully funded.

“Our proposals allow us to both address our perilously changing climate and create new, good jobs, all while strengthening the economy and reinvigorating local communities,” said Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, Massachusetts Democrat.

As part of the proposal, Democrats are eyeing tax hikes across the board, including on individuals and corporations. The proposal calls for:

— Raising taxes on tobacco products.

— Hiking the corporate tax rate from 21% to 26.5%.

— Increasing the capital gains tax from 20% to 25%.

— Raising the top rate on individuals from 37% to the pre-Trump era high of 39.6%.

— Imposing a wealth tax in the form of a 3% surcharge on individuals with income above $5 million.

— Hiking the minimum tax on foreign income derived by corporations, from 10.5% to 16.6%.

The tax hikes are only one part of the way in which Democrats hope to raise enough money to pay for Mr. Biden’s ambitions. Mr. Neal and his colleagues are also plotting to scrap or limit dozens of deductions.

For instance, Democrats are proposing to cap the special deduction for pass-through entities, including law firms. Lawmakers also want to curb estate-tax exemptions that former President Donald Trump pushed for in his landmark 2017 tax overhaul.

Altogether, the proposal authored by Mr. Neal and his colleagues amounts to one of the largest tax increases in U.S. history.

Critics say the hikes would hobble the economy and contribute to the offshoring of domestic jobs. Many note that the corporate tax rate proposed by House Democrats is higher than that of many foreign competitors, including China.

“Raising the corporate tax rate is Biden’s next big mistake,” said Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform. “A corporate tax hike will decrease wages, increase prices, and hurt American competitiveness.”

Mr. Neal dismissed such concerns, arguing that the social-welfare programs being funded by the tax hikes are desperately needed.

“We seek to help families better afford essentials with the continuation of the expanded Child Tax Credit and investments that will lower the cost of prescriptions and health insurance premiums,” Mr. Neal said. “And we can do all this while responsibly funding our plans.”

The Ways and Means proposal comes as Democrats are working to finalize the $3.5 trillion package.

Democrats are pitching the spending plan to voters as “human infrastructure.” They suggest the package complements the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that focuses on roads, bridges and airport projects.

The Senate passed the smaller legislation last month. The bigger bill amounts to a wish list of liberal priorities such as proposals for climate change, amnesty for illegal immigrants, tuition-free community college and expanded health care.

