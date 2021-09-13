A trade group that represents the $2 trillion packaged goods industry says businesses have critical questions about President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and need answers within hours, not weeks.

The Consumer Brands Association, whose members include companies such as Coca-Cola, General Mills and Kellogg, sent a letter to the White House demanding immediate details on Mr. Biden’s executive order issued last week, which requires companies with 100 or more employees to mandate the vaccine or impose weekly testing.

“Federal agencies must move quickly, anticipate challenges, promptly answer questions, and partner with the private sector if we are to realize successful implementation of the administration’s COVID-19 action plan and achieve our shared goal of increased vaccination rates,” wrote Geoff Freeman, Consumer Brands president, and CEO.

“Strong consistent collaboration between the private and public sector on implementation will accelerate progress on our shared goal,” he continued.

Mr. Freeman attached to his letter a list of 19 questions. The queries touch on the needed proof of vaccination status, the potential need for booster shots, the impact on employers with union contracts, and the status for workers whose test results may still be pending.

He wrote that the group doesn’t oppose the vaccine mandate but needs the administration to clarify details of the COVID-19 order.

Mr. Biden’s COVID-19 order will affect roughly 80 million workers, and businesses that don’t comply could face fines up to $14,000 per violation.

