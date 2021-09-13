The Capitol Police Office of Professional Responsibility is recommending disciplinary action against six officers for their conduct in response to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The OPR recommended disciplinary action for conduct unbecoming in three of the cases, failure to comply with directives in one of the cases, improper remarks in one case, and “improper dissemination” in one case.

The department said it had provided the Justice Department with details of the administrative cases “as part of the ongoing discovery in the prosecution of the January 6 rioters,” but said the officers’ identities were redacted.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office found insufficient evidence to charge any of the officers with a crime, according to the Capitol Police’s statement.

In a statement, the Capitol Police said the OPR launched 38 internal investigations into officer conduct following the Jan. 6 riot, and was able to identify the officers involved in 26 of the cases. No wrongdoing was found for 20 of the cases in which specific officers were identified.

The Capitol Police said another administrative case regarding an official accused of unsatisfactory performance and conduct unbecoming, which was launched after a criminal investigation, is still pending.

“The Department is committed to accountability when officers fail to meet the standards governed by USCP policies and the congressional community’s expectations,” the statement said. “The six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers.”

