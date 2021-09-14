A political watchdog group has filed a complaint, accusing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of taking a bribe by being a guest at the ritzy Met Gala on Monday night.

The American Accountability Foundation made its filing with the Office of Congressional Ethics, Fox News reported Tuesday, and asked the panel to “immediately open an investigation” into whether Ms. Ocasio-Cortez had taken an impermissible gift.

“Without prompt investigation and enforcement of Congressional Rules, the American people are likely to lose faith in the ability of Congress to police its members,” the complaint says, according to Fox.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez wore a designer-original dress worth thousands of dollars emblazoned with the words “tax the rich” to the red-carpet event.

A Met spokesperson told reporters that the socialist Congresswoman attended as a “guest of the museum.” Tickets normally cost $30,000.

Fox reported that the conservative-leaning group’s complaint makes note of Ms. Ocasio-Cortez describing her attendance at the Gala as part of her official duties.

Accordingly, the complaint reportedly says, House rules require that the “receipt of the gift” must fall under one of two exceptions — being a widely attended event or a charity event.

The AAF said the gift meets neither exemption — the gala is an exclusive event and invitations are overseen by the for-profit Conde Nast company.

