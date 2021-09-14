The Tipp Poll has been around for three decades offering surveys on politics, the economy and more. This particular poll, however, is the only survey which has accurately predicted the winner of the last five U.S. presidential elections.

This pollster also offers something called a “Presidential Leadership Index” which measure favorability, job approval and yes, the leadership of a president in one handy number.

All that said, here is the pollster’s newest findings.

“Can President Biden recover from the worst monthly drop in the Presidential Leadership Index in two decades?” asks the pollster’s editorial board in an analysis released Tuesday.

It is indeed a record-setter.

The index fell 9.3 percentage points, from 58.7% to 49.4%, or a 15.8 percent decline — surpassing former President George W. Bush’s previous record loss of 15.6% of his popularity in September 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, the findings said.

It is a complex finding, summarized in one statement, however. And here it is:

“President Biden’s performance dropped on every single issue we track,” the analysis advised.

Curious? Find the cavalcade of poll numbers and the commentary at Tippinsights.com/tag/politics.

A BOOK ON THE RADAR

Political books and tell-alls arrive frequently. Here’s one which is getting buzz well before publication.

“The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power,” is set to be published Sept. 21. The 320-page book chronicling President Biden, his family ties and personal history among other things was penned by Ben Schreckinger, a national political correspondent at Politico.

“It is a deeply reported exploration of Joe Biden as told through his extended family,” notes publisher Twelve Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.

A preview excerpt from Mr. Schreckinger’s book recently published by Politico has already caused a consternation.

Matt Philbin, managing editor for culture at the Media Research Center, points out that the excerpt mentions that two distant relatives of Mr. Biden owned slaves around 1850 in Maryland. That information, Mr. Philbin wrote in an analysis was “tucked away” in the 35th paragraph.

The publisher’s advance notes, however, suggest there could be a few more rumbles when the book is published next week.

“Coming off of the 2020 election, ‘The Bidens’ tells the Biden family story in full, from the secrets lurking in the deep recesses of Joe’s family tree to his son Hunter’s foreign deal-making spree — and the Trump gang’s ham-handed efforts to exploit it,” the notes advise.

“Americans did not just elect Joe Biden: They got a package deal. The tight-knit Biden family — siblings, children, in-laws, and beyond — is coming right along with him.”

ONE FOR THE COAST GUARD

A round of applause, please, for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy — founded in 1876 as the “Revenue Cutter School of Instruction” in New Bedford, Massachusetts, with nine determined cadets in the first class.

That auspicious start has led to big things. The academy — now located in New London, Connecticut — ranks among the nation’s top institutions of higher learning, according to the 37th edition of U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Best Colleges” rankings.

The academy was ranked the top public school in the regional colleges North category, the No. 4 in the most innovative schools and the No. 13 undergraduate engineering programs in the same publication.

The Princeton Review also showcased the academy in “The Best 387 Colleges” a listing of the top 15% of colleges and universities in the U.S.

FOXIFIED

Fox News marked its 30th consecutive week besting MSNBC and CNN in the ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research.

For the Sept. 6-13 week, Fox News even drew more viewers than its two rivals combined — the fourth straight week it has done so. Fox had an average primetime audience of 2.7 million, compared to MSNBC with 1.1 million and CNN with 715,000.

Late-night star Greg Gutfeld continues to outpace MSNBC, CNN and the “Big Three” broadcast networks with an average nightly audience of 2 million. Yes, Mr. Gutfeld is a bigger draw than “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on CBS, NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

In addition, Fox Nation — the network’s online streaming service — soon will revive the iconic, long-running reality show, “Cops,” premiering the first new episode on Oct. 1.

“As part of the ‘Cops’ launch, FoxNation will offer all first responders — including police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics — a one-year free subscription to the service beginning on Monday, September 13th,” the network said in a statement.

Fox Nation will also donate $5 to Answer the Call on behalf of each new subscriber during the week of Sept. 13-20. The nonprofit charity provides financial support to the families of New York City first-responders killed in the line of duty.

THE GLOCK WATCH

Glock — the Austrian gun maker — is celebrating the 35th anniversary of its U.S. headquarters in Smyrna, Georgia in a timely fashion.

The company is offering a limited edition Glock Watch — its design inspired, the company says, “by the classic features of Glock pistols.”

There’s titanium, stainless steel, a green and black color scheme plus a sapphire crystal involved, plus a special presentation box. Find the details at GlockWatches.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 60% of U.S. adults agree that “the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan is a threat to the United States”; 85% of Republicans, 60% of independent and 45% of Democrats agree.

• 59% of men and 61% of women also agree.

• 16% overall say the resurgence is not a threat to the U.S.; 6% of Republicans, 18% of independent and 22% of Democrats agree.

• 20% of men and 11% of women also agree.

• 24% are unsure whether the resurgence is a threat to the U.S.; 9% of Republicans, 21% of independent and 34% of Democrats agree.

• 21% of men and 28% of women also agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 4-7.

