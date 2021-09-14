Senate Democrats on Tuesday announced a deal clinching crucial support from Sen. Joe Manchin III for an election overhaul bill, setting up a vote on the legislation that would override new voting laws in GOP-run states.

Under the compromise, states would be barred from requiring driver’s licenses for voter ID laws. However, it would require some proof such as signing a statement swearing to their identity or having someone who has known them for five years, perhaps an employee at a nursing home where they live, attest to their identity.

The bill is still expected to be blocked by a Republican filibuster.

The measure, among other things, would also require that states:

• Automatically register people to vote if they have a driver’s license;

• Makes Election Day a national holiday;

• Mandate at least 15 days of early voting;

• Require same-day registration to vote.

The proposal also prohibits states partisan redistricting of congressional districts.

Mr. Manchin of West Virginia and fellow Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota have led the effort to craft a bill all Senate Democrats can support. They also have resisted calls by far-left groups to eliminate the filibuster to force through the election bill and other liberal priorities.

The rule change would require the support of all 50 Senate Democrats.

Democrats and civil rights groups made it a top priority to override new laws in 18 GOP-run states aimed at reducing election fraud with measures such as voter ID laws and restrictions on mail-in ballots.

The left claims that these new laws block minorities from voting because poor Black people are less likely to have the identification.

“The freedom to vote is fundamental to all of our freedoms. Following the 2020 elections in which more Americans voted than ever before, we have seen unprecedented attacks on our democracy in states across the country. These attacks demand an immediate federal response,” Ms. Klobuchar said in a statement.

Mr. Manchin had objected to a previous version of the bill passed in the House that only required a signed statement as a workaround for voter ID laws.

“The right to vote is fundamental to our Democracy and the Freedom to Vote Act is a step in the right direction towards protecting that right for every American. As elected officials, we also have an obligation to restore peoples’ faith in our Democracy, and I believe that the commonsense provisions in this bill — like flexible voter ID requirements — will do just that,” Mr. Manchin said in a statement.

The proposal was applauded by the political left.

“The Freedom to Vote Act is a very strong bill. It gives powerful new momentum to the fight to protect democracy. It should be passed, and soon,” said Michael Waldman, president of New York University Law School’s left-leaning Brennan Center for Justice.

