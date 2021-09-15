President Biden will meet virtually with other world leaders to discuss how to combat climate change, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

Mr. Biden is reviving the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, an Obama-era initiative designed to facilitate talks among world leaders to address climate change.

The official declined to say which other leaders would participate in the discussion. Under former President Obama, 17 countries, including the U.S., Europe, China, India and Australia, participated.

The event, which will not be livestreamed according to the official, is set for Friday.

At the meeting, Mr. Biden is expected to link climate change to the economy and explain how taking action to strengthen the climate will improve economies around the world, according to the official.

A key goal will be to cut global greenhouse gas emissions, the official said.

The meeting will be held ahead of the COP 26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, later this year, which will focus on global warming.

