The Border Patrol saw a small drop in illegal immigrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in August but still recorded one of the worst months on record as the ongoing migrant surge tests the Biden administration.

And in a troubling sign, the number of illegal immigrant family members ticked up, according to the data released Wednesday evening by Homeland Security.

All told, the Border Patrol nabbed 195,558 people last month, down from 200,599 in July. About half of the encounters were people traveling as families or were unaccompanied juveniles.

Customs and Border Protection officers at the border crossings added another 13,329 encounters, which was a slight increase compared to July.

CBP said the numbers look worse because many of the encounters are repeat offenders who tried to jump the border, were expelled back to Mexico under a pandemic border shutdown policy, then quickly tried again.

Of the nearly 209,000 people caught by Border Patrol agents and CBP officers, 25% had made an attempt within the previous 12 months, qualifying as recidivist offenders, the agency said.

The Biden administration has been ramping down the use of the pandemic expulsion power, known as Title 42.

Fewer than half of the illegal encounters in August were subjected to Title 42, down from more than 60% in the early months of the Biden administration.

All told, 1.542 million encounters have been recorded in the fiscal year 2021, with one month left to go.

If September is as bad as July and August, this year will challenge the record for most apprehensions, with most of those coming in the eight months since President Biden took office.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.