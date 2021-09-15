Republican members of the House Homeland Security Committee have shared an exacting list of 18 “common sense” amendments they had proposed to bolster U.S. border security, as part of the $3.5 trillion spending plan.

All were voted down by the Democratic majority.

“While Democrats refused to allow a transparent process or support common sense solutions, Homeland Security Republicans offered reasonable amendments to secure the southern border, mitigate threats stemming from al Qaeda and ISIS, enhance our cybersecurity and transportation security infrastructure, and support the frontline workforce in unprecedented ways — all critical homeland security efforts that are missing from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s legislation,” the committee said in a statement released Wednesday.

The rejections come at a pivotal time. The Republican National Committee reports that since February, there have been over 1.2 million “illegal immigrant encounters” at the southern border.

Those rejected amendments included proposals to hire an additional 2,000 U.S. Border Patrol agents, and to provide more funding for physical barriers and border security infrastructure, along with pay raises and bonuses for such frontline workers as transportation security officers and federal air marshals. The panel also seeks multiple improvements to counter transnational criminal organizations as well as an amendment prohibiting Homeland Security Department funds from being used to purchase any unmanned aircraft system manufactured in China.

There is potential political change afoot in the Lone Star State, particularly among Tejanos — Texans of Mexican descent.

“Democrats are losing Texas Latinos. The party assumes people of color will turn the state blue. But most Tejanos consider themselves white. And more are voting Republican,” wrote independent reporter Jack Herrera, in a new analysis for the October edition of Texas Monthly.

Identity-based voter outreach deployed by Democrats during the 2020 election, he said, would have played well with Latinos in New York — but not Texas.

“Republicans, by contrast, recognized that Hispanic South Texans share many of the same values as non-Hispanic white voters elsewhere in Texas and swept in with a pitch about defending gun rights, promoting the oil and gas industry, restricting abortion, and supporting law enforcement. Republicans proved more persuasive,” Mr. Herrera noted.

“Hispanic residents of our state are much more likely to identify as white than Hispanic residents of cities elsewhere in the country. With roots many generations deep in lands that were annexed from Mexican control to that of the U.S., many also actively reject being cast as immigrants. In 2020, ignorance of these facts embarrassed state and national Democrats. While Hispanic South Texans are proud of their Mexican heritage, many do not consider themselves to be ‘people of color’ at all,” he continued.

“All this means that, despite Democrats’ blithe assurances, demography is not destiny. Texas will indeed have a Hispanic plurality soon. However, ‘Hispanic’ describes neither a race nor a political loyalty. When it comes to race, Texas will remain overwhelmingly white, with more than 75 percent of its residents identifying as such. And if Democrats continue to hemorrhage votes in places like McAllen and Laredo, Texas could turn even redder,” he said.

NETWORKS GET GIDDY OVER NEWSOM

CBS, NBC and ABC were delighted when California Gov. Gavin Newsom won his recall election on Tuesday. It was declared a “vindication” on CBS, a “resounding affirmation” on ABC and “a win for Democrats” on NBC, wrote Scott Whitlock — an analyst for Newsbusters.org, a conservative press watchdog.

A certain Republican, however, did not receive such treatment.

When then-Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin won his own recall in 2012, the networks threw a “tantrum,” Mr. Whitlock said. MSNBC correspondents said they were “shocked and stunned” by Mr. Walker’s win while CBS suggested that wealthy donors played a role in the victory.

“The contrast between 2012 and 2021 shows that journalistic standards seem to be whatever is the current Democratic talking point of the day,” observed Mr. Whitlock in his analysis.

And by the way, Fox News was the most-watched cable news network during the California election with a primetime audience of 3.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

THE CACHET OF ROCKY AND RAMBO

Americans still have a place in their hearts for Hollywood titan Sylvester Stallone, particularly for his iconic “Rocky” and “Rambo” films. Some items the star wore or used in those films are going up for auction.

Los Angeles-based Julien’s Auctions tells Inside the Beltway that they expect a mouth guard worn by Mr. Stallone in “Rocky” will fetch $8,000, the boxing gloves he used will bring in $20,000.

“Rambo” collectibles and their expected prices include a knife collection ($20,000); a sweatshirt worn by the actor ($20,000); a stunt assault rifle ($20,000); a personal headband ($10,000); an original working script ($10,000); an arrow quiver ($5,000); and combat boots ($300).

A December auction is planned, which auction house CEO Darren Julien predicts will be “epic.” Take a peek at the Stallone event — and other auctions — at Juliensauctions.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 61% of U.S. adults say changes to public health recommendations during the COVID-19 outbreak “made sense because scientific knowledge is always being updated”; 39% of Republicans and 80% of Democrats agree.

• 55% overall say the changing guidance made them wonder whether public health officials were holding back important information; 74% of Republicans and 39% of Democrats agree.

• 53% overall say the changing recommendations made them feel confused; 64% of Republicans and 44% of Democrats agree.

• 51% overall say the changing guidance reassured them that public health officials were staying on top of new information; 27% of Republicans and 72% of Democrats agree.

• 51% overall say these changes made them less confident in the officials’ recommendations; 75% of Republicans and 32% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Pew Research American Trends Panel poll of 10,328 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 23-29 and released Sept. 15.

