President Biden will announce Wednesday a partnership with the United Kingdom and Australia to share defense technology in a bid to contain China, Australian newspapers reported.

The three nations will operate under the acronym AUUKUS and share information and technology, including long-range strike capabilities and artificial intelligence, according to the reports.

There will also be a nuclear component, with the U.S. and U.K. sharing their knowledge of a nuclear defense infrastructure, the reports said.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Biden is scheduled to address the nation at 5 p.m. on a “national security initiative.” The White House offered no other details.

