Simone Biles and three other elite gymnasts on Thursday gave emotional testimony during a Senate hearing on how the FBI mishandled the sexual abuse investigation of ex-Olympic gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

The hearing marked the first official, public inquiry into the agency’s failure to properly investigate the largest sexual abuse case in the history of American sports.

The Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled the hearing after a Justice Department inspector general report in July showed the FBI did not adequately address allegations from at least 40 women who said they were molested by Nassar over a 14-month period.

Ms. Biles broke down in tears while giving her opening remarks about the years of sexual abuse she endured.

“I do not want another young gymnast, Olympic athlete, or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured before, during and continuing to this day in the wake of the Larry Nassar abuse,” she said. “To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar, and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetuated his abuse.”

The IG report states the FBI officials made “numerous and fundamental errors” that delayed proper investigations by more than a year.

Aly Raisman said her reports of abuse “were not only buried” by USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Paralympic Committee, they were also “mishandled” by federal agents “who failed to follow their most basic duties.”

They knew Nassar was molesting children, she said, but they allowed him to continue his “work” as a gymnastics doctor.

“It was like serving innocent children up to a pedophile on a silver platter,” Ms. Raisman said.

The IG report states that FBI officials did not formally document certain meetings, interviews and evidence linked to the allegations.

McKayla Maroney said that after reading the report, she realized the FBI had falsified her 2015 statement about the abuse.

“I spent three hours telling them my story, and they didn’t even have the integrity or moral character to make a statement, and when they finally get around to writing a report, over a year-and-a-half later, they wrote up a statement that was completely inaccurate, and misleading,” Ms. Maroney said.

Because the FBI did not take immediate action after her report, she said, “they allowed a child molester to go free for more than a year, and this inaction directly allowed Nassar’s abuse to continue.”

Maggie Nichols told the committee that “for many hundreds of survivors of Larry Nassar, this hearing is one of our last opportunities to get justice.”

“We ask that you do what is in your power to ensure those that engaged in wrongdoing are held accountable under the law,” Ms. Nichols said.

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz are also scheduled to testify during the hearing.

Nassar has been sentenced to decades behind bars after being convicted in 2016 of sexual abuse and federal child pornography charges.

Ms. Biles said Nassar is “where he belongs,” but the people who enabled him “deserve to be held accountable.”

