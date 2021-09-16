The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was the first to reach American arms and it accounts for over half of the 380 million doses administered in the U.S. so far.

It enjoys another advantage as the nation hurtles into a period in which workers must choose between getting vaccinated or losing their job: It’s the only one that’s fully licensed by the Food and Drug Administration, lending it preferred status as President Biden says regulatory “approval” should be music to holdouts’ ears.

Mr. Biden didn’t tell Americans which vaccine to take in a speech outlining his plan to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine at large companies.

But he pointed to FDA approval as a key reason for holdouts to get vaccinated. Indeed, employers and the Defense Department have pointed to licensure of at least one COVID-19 as the fulcrum of their decision to require vaccination.

“There’s no question that a great deal of hesitancy has come from the perception of experimental vaccines, not yet fully approved and lacking research into their long-term effects. Pfizer should have a comparative advantage in the public eye until the other vaccine makers earn full approval,” said Michael Bars, who was a senior communications adviser in the Trump White House.

Adding complexity, Pfizer is in the pole position on booster shots for people who received their initial vaccines eight months ago or more.

The FDA and CDC are vetting an application from Pfizer to offer a third dose. The agencies could give the go-ahead to Pfizer in the coming days, as they continue to analyze booster data from Moderna.

FDA advisers will discuss Pfizer’s request on Friday and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will convene next week to discuss whether the general population should be eligible for a third Pfizer shot or if boosters should be tailored to health workers, the elderly and medically frail.

Despite that backdrop, experts don’t expect Mr. Biden to put his finger on the scale on behalf of Pfizer. After all, his team spent months lauding a similar vaccine from drugmaker Moderna and a one-shot option from Johnson & Johnson as highly effective against severe disease.

“Why the ecumenical attitude? First off, they don’t want to tell Americans who received one up until now they have to be re-vaccinated. Second, J&J with its one-dose regimen, for example, has been preferred by some communities. And when people are hard to reach or mildly vaccine skeptical, the ability to provide only one, not two, doses may be a big plus,” said I. Glenn Cohen, a health expert at Harvard Law School.

He said emerging data suggest the vaccines perform differently in stiff-arming the delta variant or maintaining immune responses. “So we may reach a point where the administration will more strongly endorse one over the other. But at the moment I don’t see them going there, and I think it would take a lot for them to get to that point,” he said.

Tracey Diamond, a partner at Troutman Pepper law firm who specializes in employment law, said companies have a practical interest in letting their workers choose from all the versions.

“Allowing employees a choice is best in case an employee has concerns about a particular vaccine because of any specific contraindications or religious concerns,” she said.

The Pfizer vaccine accounts for 57% of the roughly 380 million shots that have been administered in the U.S., while Moderna comprises 39% and the remaining 4% have been from J&J. The breakdown is relatively unchanged from Aug. 23, the day that FDA regulators fully approved the Pfizer vaccine, suggesting licensure hasn’t produced a massive shift in preferences.

Unlike earlier in the pandemic, when officials told Americans to take whatever they could get, the vaccines are plentiful and consumers can be more choosy about which one they receive if they haven’t come forward yet.

Pfizer told The Washington Times it has been manufacturing at full capacity, regardless of mandates, to satisfy U.S. and global demand and meet its projection of 3 billion doses in 2021, which “has not changed.” It said the company, with partner BioNTech, will deliver on all of its commitments.

“At Pfizer, we are aware that to put an end to this pandemic, we need multiple vaccines and treatments from multiple sources. Following the science, we are doing all that we can to stay ahead of COVID-19,” the company said in a written statement. “We also continue to enhance and expand our manufacturing network so that we can continue to produce doses at full capacity for people all over the world.”

The FDA authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use under the prior administration on Dec. 11, a week before Moderna received the same type of permission to distribute its vaccine. Both versions require two doses and use the messenger-RNA technology that teaches the body to recognize and fight the coronavirus.

Regulators authorized the J&J vaccine, which uses an inactivated virus, for emergency use in late February.

Pfizer, based in New York City, beat the others to full approval in August, although Moderna, based in Massachusetts, completed its application for full approval on Aug. 25 and could be approved soon. J&J hasn’t applied for full approval yet.

The confluence of mixed approval status and Mr. Biden‘s mandates “may lead to friction because the other manufacturers will say, ‘We’re not fully licensed yet but we’re very good,’” said Arthur Caplan, director of the division of medical ethics at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine.

Moderna declined to comment on whether they would perceive the current disparity in FDA-approval status as a problem as Mr. Biden deploys his plan and an increasing number of employers require the vaccines.

J&J did not respond to a request for comment on its timeline for requesting full approval or whether Pfizer has a potential advantage in the mandate era.

Maintaining faith in all three vaccines, while highlighting the benefits of FDA approval, will be a balancing act for White House messengers.

“They don’t want to be accused of practicing medicine. I know what they’ll say, ‘Discuss it with your doctor,’ that’s the out,” Mr. Caplan said. “They’ll bob and weave a bit about what an individual — who now faces a mandate — chooses as the quote-unquote vaccine of choice.”

Mr. Biden offered broad support to all the vaccines in a White House speech last week detailing his six-step plan to combat the delta variant. He said the vaccines, plural, are effective at staving off disease and highlighted the FDA approval, without specifying which company secured it.

“Of the nearly 80 million eligible Americans who have not gotten vaccinated, many said they were waiting for approval from the Food and Drug Administration — the FDA. Well, last month, the FDA granted that approval,” he said. “So, the time for waiting is over.”

The government has some experience in mandating a licensed vaccine while allowing people to seek out another version if they want it.

“Mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 will only use COVID-19 vaccines that receive full licensure from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in accordance with FDA-approved labeling and guidance,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote in mandating COVID-19 vaccination for U.S. troops after the Pfizer approval in August.

However, he said service members who get — or already received — a vaccine that qualifies for emergency use from the FDA or World Health Organization will satisfy the mandate.

