White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday sought to reassure Americans after President Biden coughed repeatedly at three public events this week.

“I don’t think it’s an issue of concern,” she said.

Mr. Biden coughed frequently — at one point stopping to apologize for coughing — during a White House speech Thursday to call for increasing taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

He also coughed repeatedly during remarks at the White House on Wednesday and during a campaign rally Monday for California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

When asked about the coughing, Ms. Psaki insisted it wasn’t an issue. She said there could be several reasons why the president needed to clear his throat, including having a little cold.

“We have a doctor who travels with him, obviously, who checks in if it is ever warranted, and certainly that continues to be the case, as it has been since the beginning of his presidency,” she said.

When pressed for explanation after it was noted that the president has been coughing since the beginning of his term, Ms. Psaki insisted it’s not a reason to worry.

“He may have a little light cold,” she said. “That’s certainly something that presidents, elected officials, that reporters or spokespeople can confront. But it’s not a medical concern.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.