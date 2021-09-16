The Biden Justice Department is launching a review of how it ensures the grants it gives to law enforcement agencies and other organizations are not used to fund “illegal discrimination.”

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta on Wednesday announced the 90-day review in a memo sent to top DOJ officials.

The review will examine the measures that the agency uses to comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Safe Streets Act, which prohibit federal funding to entities that engage in discrimination.

“Together, these statutes are critical tools in achieving the government’s obligation to ensure that public funds are not being used to finance illegal discrimination,” Ms. Gupta said.

She said officials will evaluate how the department monitors grant recipients, including an analysis of the criteria used in compliance reviews and complaint investigations.

In addition to state and local law enforcement agencies, the Justice Department gives grant money to courts, corrections departments, research institutions, victims service groups and nonprofits.

The review, she said, is intended to make sure that the department is “providing sufficient oversight and accountability regarding the activities of its federally-funded recipients.”

The department’s current budget for grant funding is $4.3 billion and the agency has requested $7 billion for the upcoming fiscal year which begins on Oct. 1.

