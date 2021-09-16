The U.S. Capitol is again surrounded by a fence, surveillance cameras have been installed, and the National Guard has been asked to be on standby as police in Washington prepare for the “Justice for J6” rally this weekend.

“The United States Capitol Police is aware of concerning online chatter about a demonstration planned for September 18,” a spokesman said in a press release this week.

Both USCP and the Metropolitan Police Department will be fully activated and USCP has asked for the National Guard to be ready “should the need arise.” An emergency declaration has also been authorized to allow USCP to deputize outside law enforcement officers as special officers during the rally on Saturday.

The heightened security measures come as police aim to avoid a repeat of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Saturday’s event is billed as a rally to demand “justice” for the more than 600 people arrested this year after rioters stormed the building in January in support of then-President Trump.

Event organizer Matt Braynard, who served as data director for Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign, said participants in Saturday’s protest want to focus new attention on accusations that some of those jailed in connection with the January riot have been singled out for harsh and unfair treatment while in custody.

He said the protest will be “peaceful.”

Mr. Braynard said his top request for attendees “is to be respectful and kind to all law enforcement officers.”

Aides for Mr. Trump say that he has little interest in the protest planned by his former staffer, and he does not plan to attend, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

USCP has been holding planning meetings for the rally and sharing “important intelligence information” with officers, other law enforcement agencies and Congress.

Police are preparing for the possibility of weapons at the rally, two people familiar with the preparations told The Associated Press. Officers are monitoring hotel bookings, flights, car rental reservations and buses chartered to bring groups to the nation’s capital.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the fence — which was first erected after Jan. 6 and taken down in July — is a temporary measure “to ensure everyone’s safety” during the rally.

“We are here to protect everyone’s First Amendment right to peacefully protest,” Mr. Manger said. “I urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble to stay home. We will enforce the law and not tolerate violence.”

