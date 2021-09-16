Both candidates for Virginia governor promised to recognize the results of the election if his opponent is declared the victor of the November election.

Democratic nominee and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin were both asked at Thursday night’s debate if they would recognize the other man as the next governor if he lost.

“Absolutely, but I don’t expect that to be the case,” Mr. Youngkin said of a potential victory for Mr. McAuliffe.

Mr. McAuliffe also pledged the same stance, also before immediately declaring confidence that this would not come to pass.

“Sure, absolutely. But we’re gonna win,” Mr. McAuliffe said about the recognition of his opponent’s potential victory.

The pledge comes in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election that was mired in claims of voter fraud and a refusal by former President Donald Trump to concede that President Biden won legitimately.

The first debate was held at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia, and came the day before early voting starts for the Nov. 2 election.

The Virginia governor’s race is currently neck and neck.

An 8News/Emerson College poll that came out Thursday ahead of the debate showed Mr. McAuliffe had 49% of voter support compared to Mr. Youngkin’s 45%, only a fraction over the survey’s 3.4 percentage point margin of error.

