House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a British audience that if “What’s His Name” runs for president in 2024, he’ll go down in history for all the wrong reasons.

In a visit to Britain for a meeting of G7 nations’ legislative leaders, Mrs. Pelosi was asked about former President Donald Trump and replied that she “[doesn’t] ever talk about him.”

She then proceeded to talk about him, though cautioning that “I reference him from time to time as ‘What’s His Name.’”

Mr. Trump is reportedly almost certain to run in 2024 and try to make history by becoming the first man since Grover Cleveland in the late 19th century to win non-consecutive terms.

That bid would make another kind of history, Mrs. Pelosi predicted.

“If he wants to run again, he‘ll be the first president who was impeached twice and defeated twice,” she said.

According to a report in Reuters news agency, the British audience loudly applauded her.

