The White House is denying that it has invited rapper Nicki Minaj to Washington to discuss her negative online comments on the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the singer boasting about such a proposition on Twitter.

Rumors spread after Ms. Minaj tweeted that she had accepted an offer to go to the White House, donned in an attire similar to Elle Woods, the main character in “Legally Blonde.” She has made headlines in recent days over her resistance to getting the COVID-19 vaccine and her claims about its potential side effects and health and fertility.

“The White House has invited me and I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Ms. Minaj tweeted on Wednesday. “Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the people who have been made fun of for simply being human.”

The White House, however, denied the alleged offer, saying they hoped instead to initiate a call with the “Super Bass” singer instead.

“As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” an official said.

The singer tweeted Monday that she skipped the Met Gala in New York City because it had a vaccine requirement, adding that she wanted to do more research before getting the shot. Ms. Minaj also added that she did not want to travel due to having a new baby.

Subsequently, Ms. Minaj alleged that “her cousin’s friend in Trinidad” became impotent after getting the vaccine, even as health officials corrected say there is no evidence that any of the vaccines employed to control COVID-19 had caused fertility problems in people.

It’s unclear when or if the call between Ms. Minaj and the White House will occur.

