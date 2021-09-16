A former Pennsylvania state senator who ran for governor is reportedly behind a dozen billboards that depict President Biden as a Taliban fighter with the slogan “Making the Taliban Great Again!”

WGAL-8 TV contacted the billboard company, Trone Outdoor Advertising, which said the ads were bought by Scott Wagner, a Republican who took on Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in 2018 and lost by double digits.

Republicans are highlighting Mr. Biden’s chaotic military exit from Afghanistan and the return of Taliban rule in Kabul, though the billboards shocked some motorists along prominent roadways, including Interstate 83 in York County.

The billboards feature a smiling Mr. Biden, in Taliban garb and holding a rocket launcher.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the provocative billboards are legal advertising and cannot be interfered with.

“Generally, advertising content is protected by the First Amendment under the U.S. Constitution,” the agency told WGAL. “Therefore, if the advertising message is legal per state or federal laws and regulation, recourse is not warranted. While we understand the message on the Interstate 83 billboard may be unpleasant to some, it is our understanding that the message is legal. As such, the department has no basis to require this message be changed.”

