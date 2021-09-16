As a former small business owner, Alfredo Ortiz is sure of one thing: There’s no sense waiting around for help from the Chamber of Commerce.

“The Chamber of Commerce doesn’t represent small businesses, it just doesn’t,” he said. “We are trying to rally the troops where we need to.”

As president of the Job Creators Network, the Georgia-based advocacy group that bills itself as “the voice of real job creators,” Mr. Ortiz is organizing rallies to raise awareness of the issues facing small businesses.

The rallies aren’t just a figure of speech, either. The JCN is currently on a bus tour that just left the Great Lakes area and will roll through three Florida stops before concluding in the organization’s hometown of Atlanta on Oct. 13.

The rallies’ purpose is not to run down the U.S. Chamber of Commerce or even the Small Business Administration, Mr. Ortiz said. The former works well with bigger businesses and deeper lobbying pockets, he said, while the latter has had some success with “smaller community banks” in particular.

Instead, the bus tour is a tactic in service of a grander strategy — one that Mr. Ortiz feels will lift small-business morale and swell its organized ranks.

And, the bus tour is entirely in keeping with JCN’s sense of itself as a conservative reimagining of the “Merry Pranksters” — the ‘60s-era counterculture collective of intellectuals and artists who famously thumbed their noses at the establishment on a similar cross-country bus journey.

Take JCN’s series of irreverent, tongue-in-cheek billboards in Times Square — a spot famous for unorthodox messaging, going back to John Lennon and Yoko Ono informing a puzzled city that “War is Over.”

Mr. Ortiz, 52, said he did not get the billboard idea from the fallen Beatle, and that the series has been a successful campaign by, if nothing else, raising JCN’s profile. “Yeah, sometimes I get called, ‘the Billboard Man,’” he said, laughing.

“But believe it or not, those still work,” he said.

In March, after President Biden had held his first press conference since inauguration, JCN ran a triple-option kind of billboard that slammed Mr. Biden for job losses, looming tax hikes and schools that were still shuttered.

“We couldn’t fit all of Biden’s monumental failings on one billboard,” Mr. Ortiz joked at the time.

The billboard series’ prime location is in Manhattan, so one of JCN’s first targets had to be New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democrat who recently wore a “Tax The Rich” dress at the Met’s $30,000-a-plate gala dinner.

In 2019, after she tweeted dismissively about JCN billboards as “wack” and a way for billionaires to blow cash, JCN went after the left-wing darling and congressional “Squad” member for her role in scuttling Amazon’s proposed regional headquarters in Queens, which critics said cost her district thousands of jobs.

“Hey, AOC, saw your wack tweet,” one billboard said. It then added a math lesson, pointing out the billboard cost $4,000 while the jobs Ms. Ocasio-Cortez helped drive away from New York City deprived it of some $4 billion in revenue.

JCN also popped up on many radar screens when the group sued Major League Baseball for moving its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver.

“Manfred is all strikes and no balls,” Mr. Ortiz said of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The JCN president said it was ironic that the “woke” billionaires who run baseball felt compelled to hurt minority businesses in one city simply to side with Democrats on how elections should be run.

“It was minority-owned businesses, which are much bigger in Atlanta than Denver, that were hurt the most and some of them have closed.”

Still, the game was played in Denver and any fallout to the MLB as a result appears, well, minor. Nevertheless, Mr. Ortiz insists that should hardly chalk the lawsuit up as a “loss.”

In fact, the Job Creators Network will “start being more litigious,” he said.

All of this is much different than the role Mr. Ortiz envisioned playing in the economy after earning a graduate degree from the University of Michigan and starting his own small business in Georgia.

His loyalties remain, he said, with small businesses, which he said are the true heart and soul of the American economy.

“We are unabashedly pro-capitalism,” Mr. Ortiz said.

That’s been true since JCN’s origin in 20212. The group was founded by one of Home Depot’s creators, Bernie Marcus, who said the existing status of red tape and government regulation at the time would have made starting Home Depot impossible.

Cutting back on red tape and government regulations remains the core of JCN’s mission, according to Mr. Ortiz.

The group played a big role in pushing for the 2017 tax cuts under former President Trump, and it has a variety of methods for illustrating small business needs and priorities.

The JCN has a paying membership base of around 1,000 but it counts nearly 500,000 members in terms of those signed up for its news alerts.

Perhaps the most widely read JCN offering is its “Small Business Intelligent Quotient,” which comes from a monthly poll of small business owners.

While the JCN spends much of its time fighting back against policies pushed by Democrats in Washington, the group does not seek only conservative supporters.

“We’ll take any and all businesses, we’re not just looking for conservative GOP types,” Mr. Ortiz said. “The real problem is the Democratic Party hates small business because it can’t control them, it can’t corral them and it can’t get in bed with them.”

Currently, much of the concerns reflected in the SBIQ revolve around COVID-19 and the lingering impacts of the 2020 shutdowns. Juicy unemployment benefits still interfere with the job market, making hiring difficult, and mask mandates are still hurting custom.

“And there’s the new inflation, which is really the [President] Biden pay cut,” Mr. Ortiz said. “You’ve got 10.1 million unfilled jobs and there are 5.8 million unemployed. Why would that be? Because you have a lot of small business owners competing with the federal government.”

Mr. Ortiz recounts a recent visit he paid to a kitchen remodeling supplier in Georgia that he said reflects the conundrum facing many small businesses. Business might be booming, he said, if the owner could find workers. Instead, a warehouse sits full of backorders.

“People are spending their savings now and consumer confidence is in the tank,” he said. “Now it’s very possible you could have a Carter 2.0.”

In fact, Mr. Ortiz said he‘s already seeing the ripple effects of a “misery index,” which refers to the rate of inflation plus unemployment and reflects a moribund economy. People are already getting less for more, he said.

“I’ve already seen it with prices going up and serving size going down,” he said.

That can hurt those trying to drown their sorrows.

“I notice it already in wine by the glass pours,” he said, noting what was once eight ounces in many places has become five or six.

All of which can make for a dour outlook.

“It was bad under [former President Barack] Obama; it got a helluva lot better under Trump, now how bad it’s gotten in a matter of months is amazing,” Mr. Ortiz said.

