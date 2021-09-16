Viability — the period when a fetus can survive outside the mother’s womb — has become a key factor in efforts to restrict abortion, with pro-life advocates and politicos citing medical advancements that have allowed premature babies to survive after shorter pregnancies.

The issue will likely play a significant role when the Supreme Court in its upcoming term hears arguments in a lawsuit opposing Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The case directly challenges the high court‘s precedent in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a right to abortion before the third trimester.

Much has changed with medical technology since 1973, when viability was determined to occur “at about seven months (28 weeks) but may occur earlier, even at 24 weeks,” according to the Supreme Court‘s ruling in Roe.

The world’s earliest successful premature birth occurred in June 2020, when Richard Hutchinson was born at 21 weeks and two days, weighing less than a pound. He celebrated his first birthday this summer, according to The Washington Post.

In Mississippi’s legal battle, the state moved to present evidence about viability and recent medical advances, telling the justices in a filing that a lower court did not allow such evidence to be presented in its defense of its 15-week abortion ban.

Medical and legal authorities have noted that viability nowadays occurs around the 24th week of pregnancy, with rare births as early as 21 weeks.

“It might be better for pregnant people to have a clear date beyond which abortion is prohibited,” said Lois Shepherd, a biomedical ethics and law professor at the University of Virginia who is not involved in the Mississippi case.

However, Ms. Shepherd added that there should be exceptions for a woman’s health.

Kate Connors, a spokesperson with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said when it comes to viability, “there’s just simply no cut-and-dry answer because pregnancies are different.”

According to OB/GYN group’s guidance, studies over the last three decades have shown there is a progressive increase in survival for infants born at 22 weeks through 25 weeks.

However, the group noted that studies also show babies born around that time typically face moderate to severe impairments ranging from loss of sight or hearing to cerebral palsy.

Dr. Nisha Verma, a fellow at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and a family planning and abortion expert, said defining viability — even broadly — is impossible because each pregnancy progresses differently and some pregnancies face more challenges than others.

She said that although infants born at 23 weeks do survive nowadays, they usually endure long-term and extensive medical intervention due to severe complications.

“Although improvements in technology and medical care have increased the odds of survival earlier in pregnancy, it is impossible for clinicians to know with certainty whether an infant without specific medical diagnoses who is born at this point in gestation will survive,” Dr. Verma said.

Other authorities agree, noting the chance of survival for some infants can depend on the facility and hospital where they’re born.

“Courts don’t often set a fixed limit precisely because viability changes as technology improves — and may vary from hospital to hospital. There has been a lot of criticism of the viability line for this reason, and bioethicists have questioned whether it maps well onto intuitions about when life has value,” said Mary Ziegler, a law professor at Florida State University.

Mississippi’s case before the U.S. Supreme Court comes after the state enacted a law in 2018 prohibiting abortion at 15 weeks. It was challenged by abortion providers.

Lower courts issued an injunction halting the law from being enforced, prompting the dispute to make it to the high court.

The Supreme Court held in Roe v. Wade that women have a right to an abortion up until viability, a ruling that was affirmed in Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992.

In Roe, the court said a state has an interest in regulating abortion in the second trimester in instances for the life of the mother. Examples included certain requirements for the physician and provider performing the procedure. In the third trimester, after viability has occurred, abortion can be prohibited, the court ruled.

Mississippi contends that the viability standard set in 1973 is unclear and obstructs a state’s interest to protect the life of the woman and the unborn.

Mississippi argues it has an interest in banning abortions after 15 weeks to protect women’s health — citing the increasing risk to women as pregnancy continues when undergoing abortion procedures.

State officials wanted to provide evidence of medical advancements, but the lower court did not allow the state to introduce data showing a baby develops stimuli and feels pain earlier than was believed in 1973.

“Imposing an inflexible viability standard eviscerates the states’ ability to account for ‘advances in medical and scientific technology [that] have greatly expanded our knowledge of prenatal life,’” Mississippi argues in its filing.

Whether a state can ban abortion before a fetus is viable has been at the center of debate over laws passed in conservative states — not just Mississippi.

Most recently, Texas has banned abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which usually occurs around six to eight weeks of pregnancy.

Under the Texas law, the state does not enforce the ban. Rather, individuals can sue abortion providers in civil court if they are known to have performed an abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

The Supreme Court did not block the Texas law from taking effect this month. Litigation brought by abortion providers and the Justice Department is pending, challenging the constitutionality of the ban in lower courts.

