Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said Friday that the agency is “not taking any chances” when it comes to threats of violence linked to the Saturday rally supporting jailed Jan. 6 Capitol rioters.

Chief Manger said during a news conference that it is “tough” to say whether the threats are credible, but it “would be foolish not to take seriously the intelligence that we have at our disposal.”

“We don’t know with any certainty, but what we do know is that this chatter that we heard prior to Jan. 6 obviously turned out to be,” he said. “Many of those threats turned out to be, in fact, credible — and so we’re not taking any chances.”

He did not provide any details about the threats, but he said his main concern is the potential for clashes between rally-goers and counterprotesters during the event, which he said would be “the most likely scenario for violence.

He added that police are preparing for other potentially violent situations between demonstrators on both sides and law enforcement.

“If they decide they want to breach the fence, if they decide they want to, you know, attack law enforcement — [we] will be ready for those kinds of violence,” he said, adding that he thinks it is “less likely.”

The press conference comes as police in the District of Columbia ramp up security measures ahead of the rally — including re-installing a fence around the U.S. Capitol — in an effort to avoid a repeat of the Jan. 6 riot at the building.

Both the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department will be fully activated, and 100 unarmed D.C. National Guard troops will be on standby. An emergency declaration has been authorized to allow Capitol Police to deputize outside law enforcement officers as special officers during the Saturday rally.

Surveillance cameras have been installed around the rally site on the west side of the Capitol grounds, and the Metropolitan Police Department has announced numerous nearby street closures and no-parking areas.The Department of Homeland Security released an internal bulletin this week alerting law enforcement that there is a “small number of recent online threats of violence” linked to the rally, including “online discussions encouraging violence the day before the rally,” CBS News reported on Friday.

The rally is billed as an event to demand “justice” for the more than 600 people charged after rioters stormed the Capitol building in an effort to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s victory over then-President Trump.

Event organizer Matt Braynard, who served as data director for Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign, said participants in Saturday’s protest want to focus new attention on allegations that some of those jailed have been singled out for harsh and unfair treatment while in custody.

Melissa Smislova, a top intelligence official at Homeland Security, said the agency expects about 700 people to attend Saturday’s protest, NBC News reported Wednesday.

The “Justice for J6” rally is scheduled to begin at noon Saturday, and 17 sister rallies are scheduled outside state capitol buildings across the country.

