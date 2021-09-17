Americans hold drastically different views of who is to blame for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol depending on their political alignment, showed a poll released Friday.

Democrats overwhelmingly blame former President Trump, conservative media platforms and White supremacists for the storming of the Capitol.

Republicans, not so much, according to the survey by Public Religion Research Institute.

About three in 10 Republicans, or 30% of GOP respondents, said that they hold White supremacist groups accountable, compared to 83% of Democrats who assign blame to those groups.

Only 15% of Republicans blame Mr. Trump for the riot, compared to 89% of Democrats.

The same poll found that 30% of Republicans hold conservative media platforms that spread conspiracy theories and election misinformation accountable, compared to 78% of Democrats who felt the same.

Respondents also differed on the level of blame put on Republican leaders and liberal or left-wing activists. On the latter, 53% of Republicans blamed left-wing activists, compared to 27% of Democrats.

The Jan. 6 riot remains a contentious event for both parties as the House continues a bipartisan probe into the riot.

A rally in support of fair treatment for defendants facing charges related to the riot will be held on Saturday at the Capitol, though no sitting officeholders are expected to attend.

More than 600 people have been charged in connection to the riot, most of whom have been released as they await trial.

The poll surveyed 5,415 adults living in all 50 states between Aug. 9 and 30. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.86 percentage points.

