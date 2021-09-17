Former President Donald Trump on Friday celebrated Rep. Anthony Gonzalez’s decision to not seek re-election by delivering stern warning for the other House Republicans who voted to impeach him.

“1 down, 9 to go!” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

Mr. Gonzalez told the New York Times he is bowing out of his re-election race in Ohio and will focus his energy on making sure that Mr. Trump never becomes president again.

Mr. Trump has targeted Mr. Gonzalez and the nine other House Republicans that voted to impeach him for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Trump endorsed primary challenger Max Miller.

The former president traveled to the 16th Congressional District in the Cleveland and Akron suburbs this year to show support for Mr. Miller. He called on his supporters to give Mr. Gonzalez the boot.

“RINO Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, who has poorly represented his district in the Great State of Ohio, has decided to quit after enduring a tremendous loss of popularity, of which he had little, since his ill-informed and otherwise very stupid impeachment vote against the sitting President of the United States, me,” Mr. Trump said in a separate statement Friday. “This is no loss for Ohio or our Country and, most importantly, we have a great candidate who was substantially leading Gonzalez in the polls, Max Miller, who I have given my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Mr. Trump said that Mr. Gonzalez‘s next stop could be “a job at ratings-dead CNN or MSDNC!”

