Authorities have found a body during the search for a missing hiker and her absent fiance.

Fox News reported Sunday afternoon that authorities in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming found the corpse while searching for Gabby Petito.

There was no immediate confirmation of the body’s identity, Fox reported.

A coroner has arrived in the Wyoming national forest, according to Fox.

