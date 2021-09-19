Authorities have found a body during the search for a missing hiker and her absent fiance.

Fox News reported Sunday afternoon that authorities in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming found the corpse while searching for Gabby Petito.

There was no immediate confirmation of the body’s identity, Fox reported.

A coroner has arrived in the Wyoming national forest, according to Fox.

Fiance Brian Laundrie, whom police have declared a person of interest in the case, hasn’t been seen by his parents since Tuesday and is believed to be in hiding. Local authorities searching for him focused Saturday on Carlton Reserve near Venice, Florida.

Ms. Petito was reported missing by her family last weekend, two weeks since they had last heard from her on Aug. 25.

Ms. Petito, 22, and the 23-year-old Mr. Laundrie took a cross-country road trip through Western states and documented their travelers online, until the updates stopped shortly after the pair were stopped over a domestic quarrel.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.