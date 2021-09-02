President Biden announced Thursday he has directed his Department of Health and Human Services and the Justice Department launch a “whole-of-government” press to look for ways to protect women’s rights after the Supreme Court’s refused to block a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks from taking effect this week.

The Supreme Court divided 5-4 on Wednesday, leaving the Texas legislation in place while litigation from pro-life groups challenging the law continues in the lower courts.

The justices did not resolve whether the law halting abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected was constitutional, but the court noted the abortion providers fighting the law’s enforcement sued defendants who are not likely to enforce the law. Lower courts are still weighing whether and when to take up appeals trying to block the law.

Mr. Biden called the high court’s move “an unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights under Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land for almost fifty years.”

“This law is so extreme it does not even allow for exceptions in the case of rape or incest,” the president said. “For the majority to do this without a hearing, without the benefit of an opinion from a court below, and without due consideration of the issues, insults the rule of law and the rights of all Americans to seek redress from our courts.”

He continued, “I am directing that Council and the Office of the White House Counsel to launch a whole-of-government effort to respond to this decision.”

The legislation at issue prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks of gestation. Abortion providers challenged the law on an emergency appeal at the Supreme Court earlier this week, arguing that most women do not even know they are pregnant at that time.

The Texas legislation is unique in that it allows private citizens — not government officials — to sue abortion providers for violating the ban, in a move to make a legal challenge harder to lodge.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union and allied groups launched a lawsuit this year to block the legislation, saying it would force abortion providers to spend massive amounts of money defending themselves in court and would subject them to harassment, effectively overturning the constitutional right to abortion.

After lower courts refused to issue an injunction, the law’s opponents sought review from the high court but the justices’ move on Wednesday allowed the law to take effect. Abortion providers in the state said they started turning people away at midnight on Sept. 1 to abide by the law.

Critics argue that the Texas restrictions run afoul of Supreme Court precedent protecting a woman’s right to an abortion and would ban roughly 85% of abortions in the state, causing clinics to close. They’re suing a number of defendants including state judges, clerks and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the legislation in May. Anyone who successfully sues someone who assists in an abortion after six weeks would be eligible to receive up to $10,000 to cover their legal expenses.

The Texas defendants filed court papers Tuesday with the high court, arguing that the abortion providers lack standing to bring the lawsuit because they can’t show the defendants have caused them harm sufficient to get into court.

