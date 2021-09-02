White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki answered a reporter’s questions about abortion in part by noting that he is a man and deriding his qualifications on the issue.

At a White House press conference Thursday, Ms. Psaki was asked by a reporter from the Catholic EWTN network, about why President Biden supports abortion “when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong.”

Ms. Psaki started her answer by saying Mr. Biden “believes that it is a woman’s right, it’s a woman’s body and it’s her choice.”

When reporter Owen Jensen followed up by asking “who does he believe then should look out for the unborn child?” Ms. Psaki noted Mr. Jensen’s sex.

“He believes it is up to a woman to make those decisions and up to a woman to make those with her doctor,” she said. “I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor you have never been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices this is an incredibly difficult thing and the president believes their rights should be respected.”

When Mr. Jensen tried to follow again, Ms. Psaki gave him a curt cold shoulder.

“I think we have to move on. You’ve had plenty of time today,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.