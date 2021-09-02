President Biden said Thursday that he had visited the Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 worshippers were killed by a white-supremacist gunman.

The Tree of Life synagogue says he didn’t.

Mr. Biden made the claim in a 16-minute speech to Jewish leaders to mark the coming holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

“I remember spending time at the, you know, going to the, you know, the Tree of Life synagogue, speaking with them,” Mr. Biden said in his teleconference address.

But synagogue executive director Barb Feige told the New York Post that Mr. Biden has never been to the synagogue since the October 2018 mass killings.

The Post said she “firmly” replied “no” when asked whether Mr. Biden has visited since the anti-Semitic attack.

Then-President Donald Trump and several top Jewish advisers including daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin visited the synagogue three days after the deadliest single attack on Jews in U.S. history.

The White House did not immediately respond to the New York Post’s requests for comment.

