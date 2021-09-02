The Supreme Court of Virginia ruled Thursday that Gov. Ralph Northam can remove a massive statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond.

The high court agreed with a circuit court ruling that restrictive covenants in two statue-related deeds from 1887 and 1890 do not bar the governor from taking down the statue.

“Those restrictive covenants are unenforceable as contrary to public policy and for being unreasonable because their effect is to compel government speech, by forcing the Commonwealth to express, in perpetuity, a message with which it now disagrees,” the 26-page opinion states.

Thursday’s decision dissolved an injunction that had prohibited removal of the monument throughout the legal proceedings.

It stems from a lawsuit filed by a group of residents after Mr. Northam, a Democrat, had ordered the statue to be removed in June 2020 amid nationwide protests over police brutality and racism.

The equestrian statue is located on historic Monument Avenue, where several other Confederate statues have been pushed over by protesters or removed under an emergency order by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

State Attorney General Mark Herring applauded the decision.

“For too long we allowed our communities to be dominated by symbols of white supremacy and hate that did not represent who we had become as Virginians,” Mr. Herring said in a statement.

“As we continue our work to address systemic racism in our society, bringing this statue down will be an important step in the ongoing process of making Virginia a more open, welcoming, fair, and just place for everyone,” he said.

