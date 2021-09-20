Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas blamed an unexpected “sudden” surge of Haitians for overwhelming his agents on the border in Texas and establishing a migrant camp on the banks of the Rio Grande, but insisted Monday that his department does have operational control of the boundary.

Making a snap visit to Del Rio, site of the encampment, Mr. Mayorkas said agents are whittling down the number of migrants there, and vowed up to three flights a day heading back to Haiti to send the message that coming illegally won’t work.

He also said the administration is working with other countries where many of the migrants last lived, such as Brazil and Chile, to see whether they will take Haitians back as well.

The camp has been in place for days, but swelled to about 16,000 people late last week, for reasons that are still debated.

Border officials blamed smugglers for “misinformation,” while analysts said Mexico’s decisions may have played a role in releasing the stream of Haitians.

The migrants were crossing back and forth at will, awaiting their turn to be processed by Border Patrol agents with the hope of making asylum or other immigration claims and demanding a foothold here.

One reporter challenged Mr. Mayorkas over whether the U.S. had operational control of the boundary.

“We do,” the secretary replied.

Mr. Mayorkas swatted aside questions about why the department appeared to be behind the curve on the surge, as the numbers reached 16,000 people.

“The volume of people was rather sudden, rather dramatic,” he said. “We surged resources according to the pace.”

